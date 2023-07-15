CUET UG 2023 Result Date and Time - Latest Update

CUET UG 2023 Result Date: The result of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) admissions in colleges and universities is likely to be announced either by today i.e. Saturday July 15 late evening or early in the morning Sunday July 16, 2023.
Though the National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency that conducts Common University Entrance Test has not nofirmed the exact date and time, multiple media reports citing NTA sources said, the CUET UG result will be declared either today or tomorrow.
The NTA had earlier declared CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key on June 29, 2023. It later published revised answer key on July 12, 2023.
Accordingly, the NTA could declare the CUET UG 2023 result any time soon.
CUET UG 2023 exam was held in different phases between May 21 and June 23, 2023 in India and abroad.
Once declared, the result of CUET UG 2023 will be released on the website of NTA nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Along with this, the CUET UG results will be sent to various concerned Central and other universities. The universities and colleges will release the cut-off list on the basis of this result after which the new session of the first year will start in the colleges.
According to the official statement CUET UG 2023 was conducted in 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country. Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.
