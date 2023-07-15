CUET-UG 2023 result declared; Over 22K candidates score 100 percentile

CUET UG 2023 Result: The result of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) admissions in colleges and universities has been announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday July 15, 2023.
The result of CUET UG 2023 will be released on the website of NTA nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.
According to the CUET UG result declared by the NTA a little while ago, over 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile. The maximum top scorers were in English, followed by Biology and Economics.
"While 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in Economics", the NTA said.
"A total of 2,357 scored 100 percentil in Business Studies, 1,074 in Accountancy /Bookkeeping, 1,361 in History, 1,796 in Political Science and 24 in Urdu", the NTA said.
CUET (UG) – 2023 was conducted in nine Phases for admission in the academic session 2023-24 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from May 5 to July 5, 2023.
The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 [CUET (UG) – 2023] in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 14,99,790 (Fourteen Lacs, ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred and ninety) unique registered candidates who opted for 64,35,144 Test Papers.
These candidates applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2023-2024 at various Examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad, as per the following schedule.
Of the total 14,99,790 candidates who had registered, 11,16,018 candidates appeared for the exams.
The NTA had earlier declared CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key on June 29, 2023. It later published revised answer key on July 12, 2023.
The result was based in CUET UG Final Answer Key.
