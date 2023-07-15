KEA UG NEET 2023 Counselling: Registration starts, Last date July 21

KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started through its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Online Registration for Combined Centralised Counselling for Admission to Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses for the year 2023-24 in the state of Karnataka from i.e. Friday July 13, 2023.
As per the UGNEET 2023 counselling notification released by KEA, the last date of application is July 21, 2023.
The KEA made available the link of Online Application on Frisy July 14, 2023. Candidates should note that the last date of online application is July 21 whereas that of fee payment is till 06:00 pm on Juyly 22, 2023.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the Information Brochure before applying for Karnataka UGNEET counselling.
Meanwhile, they can use the steps given below to apply for Karnataka medical, dental and AYUSH counselling.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. From the "Admission" Dropdown Menu, click on UG NEET 2023.
3. Select Medical/Dental or AYUSH as per your choice.
4. Click on " UGNEET-2023 Online Application link for the candidates (Medical, Dental &AYUSH )".
5. Click on the appropriate link and complete the Online Registration.
KCET 2023 registered candidates are required to enter their UG NEET Roll Number.
"Candidates who have already registered with KEA for CET 2023 and verified their documents should compulsorily register for UG NEET 2023 by entering / citing their UGCET 2023 admission ticket number", KEA notification said.
"No change in Verification slip is required for CET 2023 registered candidate", KEA UG NEET notification said.
• Date of application and online registration: July 14 to 21, 2023
• Last date to pay fees: July 22, 2023
• Kannada Language Test: July 25, 2023
• Medical Examination to Physically Disabled candidates: July 25, 2023
• Document verification as per rank wise schedule: Will be notified later
• Marks Entry and uploading of marks card: Will be notified on KEA website later on
• Downloading of verification slip: Will be notified on KEA website later on
"Detailed information about allotment of seats, schedule for first round of counselling, second round and mop up round etc, and other counselling related information and guidelines will be published later", the KEA said.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses after NEET result is announced and NEET rank, merit list and score are published.
