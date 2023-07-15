UGEAC 2023 Choice Filling Delayed

UGEAC 2023 Counselling: Candidates, who have registered for UGEAC 2023 Counselling, should note that the Choice Filling which was supposed to start today i.e. Saturday July 15, 2023 has been delayed.
In a single line message posted on its website, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) said that the Choice Filling has been delayed due to some technical issue.
"Due to technical reason, choice filling of UGEAC-2023 will be delayed", BCECE said in a notification on its official website.
"Candidates are advised to keep in touch with boards website for further notice", it added.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had released on July 12 2023 "Rank Card of UGEAC 2023" prepared for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling 2023 conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Simultaneously, it also asked students that Choice Filling will start on Saturday July 15, 2023. It however said Sunday that the Choice Filling has been delayed due to technical reasons.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) did not confirm the new date of starting choice filling for UGEAC 2023 counselling.
Online registration for UGEAC 2023 was started on June 5, 2023. The last date of application was June 30, 2023. The UGEAC 2023 Merit List and UGEAC Rank Card 2023 were scheduled to be released on July 4, 2023. They however were released on July 12, 2023.
The date of seat allotment, document verification and UGEAC detailed counselling schedule will be announced later.
Candidates however should note that the allotment of seats will be done on the basis of college choice, option and preference they submit.
