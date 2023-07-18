"INDIA Will Win": 26 Opposition Parties Form Alliance With New Name

New Delhi/Bengaluru: After two days of deliberation, 26 Opposition parties, most of them part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), have announced the formation of a new front named INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
The new alliance will take on BJP led NDA which is made up of 38 parties - mostly smaller and regional in the 2024 General Election.
"INDIA will win. Our country will win and BJP will lose", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a joint press conference of the 26-member Opposition group in Bengaluru Tuesday.
The new alliance os opposition parties, INDIA, was formed after a two-day meeting in Karnataka capital Bengaluru.
The opposition parties have also decided to form an 11-member coordination committee and a common secretariat.
While the composition of the 11-member coordination committee will be finalised in the next meeting in Mumbai, the common secretariat will be set up for campaign management in Delhi.
Specific committees will also be formed for separate issues, according to the joint statement issued after the meeting.
"This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country", Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said while addressing the joint press conference.
"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he added.
"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)", he said.
"There are some differences between us but we have put that behind. We are together in the interest of the country," Kharge said of the 26 parties in the alliance.
"We'll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed", he said.
While 26 Opposition parties met in Bengaluru to devise a common strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 38-member NDA held its meeting in New Delhi at the same time.
The NDA meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting of the NDA was organised to mark the completion of nine years of the central government under PM Modi.
While a total of 64 political parties - 38 with BJP-led NDA and 26 with the newly formed INDIA, participated in two separate meetings, there are notable absentees.
The parties that did not attend the NDA meeti in Delhi or INDIA conclave in Bengaluru are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati, Janata Dal (Secular) of HD Deve Gowda, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik, Akali Dal of Punjab, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Democratic Front (AIUDF) of Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
