Maharashtra: Video shows Sr BJP leader in compromising position with women

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP Tuesday is rocked by a major controversy after a Marathi News Channel a video clip in which the party's senior leader and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya is seen in "compromising position" with some unknown women.
The issue flared up in the Maharashtra Assembly with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress attempting to put the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on the mat.
Kirit Somaiya upcoming block buster #Prevuepic.twitter.com/3538fTRMkC— Брат (@B5001001101) July 18, 2023
ummid.com has not independently verified the said sex clip and the claims made by the channel.
The MVA allies however while slamming Somaiya, claimed there were several such sex videos and the clip aired on the news channel was just one of them.
Upset and shocked, Somaiya rejected the claims made in the viral video and demanded a "thorough probe".
"A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. It has claimed that I have harassed many women and many such video clips available and complaints receivd against me", said Somaiya.
"I have never abused any woman," he added.
Taking note, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Legislative Council that in the case of former MP Kirit Somaiya's viral video, the entire matter will be thoroughly investigated at the senior level, and no one will be spared.
He assured the House that if there are any complaints from the Opposition parties about it, it will also be investigated and the matter will not be suppressed.
