Muharram 2023 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Pakistan will welcome the Islamic New Year 1445H on Thursday July 20, 2023, this was announce a little while ago by the Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee of Pakistan on Tuesday.
"There is no report of Muharram Moon Sighting from any place of Pakistan. Accordingly, Wednesday July 19, 2023 will be 30th Dhul Hijjah 1444 H, and the Month of Muharram will begin on the following day i.e. Thursday July 20, 2023", Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee said after its meeting held in Quetta.
"Youm e Ashura which is onserved on 10th of Muharram will be on Saturday July 29, 2023", he said.
Earlier, India and Bangladesh too had confirmed the start date of the month of Muharram 1445 H on Thursday July 20, 2023, and Ashura 2023 on July 29, 2023.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East have announced to start the Islamic New Year 1445H on Wednesday July 19, 2023.
08:30 PM (IST): After India, Bangladesh too announced that the Month of Muharram 2023 and the Islamic New Year 1445 H will commence in the country on Thursday July 20, 2023.
Pakistan meanwhile is set to announce the start of Muharram 2023 soon.
"There is no news of sighting of the Moon of the Holy Month of Muharram in the sky of the country. Consequently, tomorrow Wednesday (July 19) will complete 30 days of Zilhaj month and the Holy Month of Muharram will start counting from next July 20 (Thursday)", National Moon Sighting Committee Bangladesh announced today after its meeting held at Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka Tuesday July 18.
08:15 PM (IST): There are no reports of Muharram 2023 Moon Sighting in India, accordingly Muslims in India will welcome Islamic New Year 1445 H on Thursday July 20, 2023.
The commencement of the month of Muharram on Thursday also confirmed that Youm e Ashura will be observed in India on Saturday July 29, 2023.
A meeting of National Moon Sighting Committee meanwhile is underway at Baitul Mukarram Dhaka to analyse the Moon Sighting (Muharram Chand) if any.
A similar meeting is also taking place in Quetta, Pakistan. The meeting is chaired by Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee Pakistan Chairman Abdul Khabir Azad.
Official statements by the authorities in the two countries are expected any moment.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Morocco, Kuwait and other Arab countries are set to welcome the Islamic New Year 1445 H on Wednesday July 19, 2023.
06:00 PM (IST): Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and also those in Singapore and Britain, will confirm today i.e. Tuesday July 18, 2023 the first day of Muharram and the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1445 AH.
A formal announcement by Hilal Committees is expected soon after Maghrib prayers Tuesday evening.
Bangladesh will be the first country to announce start of Muharram 2023 followed by India and then Pakistan.
03:30 PM (IST): Along with deciding the 1st day of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram and the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1445 AH, today will also confirm the date and time of Youm e Ashura – observed on 10th of Muharram, in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocoo, UK and other countries.
Though Ashura nowadays is known for the tragic shahadah of Hadhrat Hussain ibn Ali (R.A.), it was considered significant even during the days predating Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). [Read Here: Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious]
12:00 PM (IST): The Central Hilal Committee of North America has meanwhile announced that the Islamic New Year will begin on Wednesday July 19, 2023.
"The Month of Muharram and the Islamic New Year of 1445 will begin on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The moon was not sighted today (Monday July 17, 2023). Thus Zul Hijjah will complete 30 days", it said.
09:30 AM (IST): Moon sighting committees, Ruyat e Hilal Committees, have issued appeals to Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore to sight the new moon of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram today i.e. Tuesday 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH corresponding to July 18, 2023.
Similar appeals to sight the new moon of Muharram 1445 H have also been issued by religious authorities in Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries.
The moon sighting committees in these countries have also called special meeting after Maghrib Salah Tuesday to analyse and confirm moon sighting and announce the beginning of the month of Moharram al Haram and the first day of the Islamic New Year 1445 AH.
The meetings will be held at different locations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai in India, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in Pakistan, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.
Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. Hence, if the new moon is sighted today the New Islamic Year i.e. 1445 Hijrah in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, Iran and Morocco will start from Wednesday July 19, 2023 i.e. along with the Muslims in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
In case the New Moon is not sighted today, Wednesday July 19, 2023 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1444 and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1445 AH, in these countries will start from Thursday July 20, 2023.
Accordingly, Youm e Ashura observed on 10th of Muharram will be either on July 28 or 29, the exact date will be decided after the Muharram Moon Announcement today.
Saudi Arabia and Moon sighting committees in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Iran, Jordan, Oman and other countries have so far not confirmed the Muharram 2023 Moon Sighting and the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1445 H.
Local newspapers and TV channels, along with Umm al Qura Calendar Makkah, have marked Tuesday July 18, 2023 as 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1444 H.
Accordingly, Muslims across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and other Arab states including Morocco and Iran, will most likely start the New Islamic Year 1445 H on Wednesday July 19, 2023 and Youm e Ashura on July 28, 2023.
The National Moon Sighting Committee Nigeria meanwhile said the Emirates councils have not received any positive sighting reports on Monday July 17, 2023.
"The Sultanate will release a statement later", it said.
Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) fasted on the day of Ashura, 10th Muharram, in Makkah, and also after migration to Madinah. When fasting during the month of Ramadan became obligatory, the fast of Ashura was made optional.
Youm e Ashura, as the 10th day of Muharram al Haram, is referred as in the Islamic History, was of paramount importance even before the Prophet (Peace be upon him). When the Prophet (Peace be upon him) migrated to Madinah he found local Jews observing fast on the day. He asked the reason.
“Prophet Moses (Peace be upon him) was liberated from the clutches of Pharaoh on this day. This is why we fast on this day”, they replied.
To this, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, “We have more claim over Moses than you.” So he fasted on the day and also asked other Muslims to fast. This hadith is reported by a number of companions.
