WBJEE 2023 Counselling Date and Schedule Released

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) Tuesday released WBJEE 2023 Counselling date and schedule on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to the schedule released by WBJEEB, Online Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling will start on Thursday July 20, 2023.
The last date of registration for WBJEE Counselling has been fixed as July 25, 2023, candidates should note.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has also released the "WBJEE 2023 Seat Allotment schedule", WBJEE Mop up round dates along with the counselling notification.
As per the schedule, the board will display the mock seat allocation based on choices filled in by the candidates on July 27, 2023.
Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: July 20 to 25, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates: July 27, 2023
1st round of seat allotment result: August 01, 2023
Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 01 to 05, 2023
2nd round of seat allotment result: August 08, 2023
Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 27 to September 02, 2021.
Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling: August 14 to 16, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates for Mop-up round: August 17, 2023
Mop-Up round seat allotment result : August 22, 2023
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on April 30, 2023 WBJEE in offline mode. Online application for the exam was started on December 23, 2022. The last date of application was January 20, 2023.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
For more details on WBJEE counselling, seat matrix and other important details candidates can download “Information Bulletin WBJEE 2023” from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
