Amaravati ACP commits suicide after shooting dead wife, nephew

Pune: In a tragic incident, Senior Police Officer, Bharat Gaikwad, committed suicide after shooting dead with a revolver his wife and nephew in the wee hours of morning Monday.
Bharat Gaikwad (57) was posted in Maharashtra’s Amaravati district as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). His wife Moni Gaikwad (44) was leaving with their son and nephew Deepak (35) in Baner, Balewadi area of Pune.
According to the reports ACP Gaikwad’s mother and two children were also present in the house when the incident took place.
Gaikwad was on leave and had come to his Pune home on Saturday.
"At around 3.30 am Monday, ACP Gaikwad first allegedly shot his wife in the head. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew, who got hit in the chest," news agency PTI quoted a local police official as saying.
"Later Gaikwad shot himself in the head. All the three persons died on the spot," the official said.
The family members informed the police, who rushed all the three to Jupiter Hospital. The doctors however declared them brought dead.
Meanwhile, the police is investigating the matter to find out the reason behind the incident.
