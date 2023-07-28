DTE Post SSC Diploma 2023 CAP Round 1 Allotment Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Allotment 2023: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Friday July 28, 2023 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2023-24.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 1"
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DEN23 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment".
4. Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed date but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 1 result today. However, the Poly 23 allotment result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Students should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment result today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from July 29 to August 03, 2023.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on June 01, 2023. DTE Maharashtra released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as June 21, 2023. It was however extended three times - first till June 30, 2023 later till July 7, 2023, and last and final time till July 15, 2023.
DTE Maharashtra later published Provisional Merit List on July 17, 2023, and Final Merit List on July 21, 2023.
• Online Registration: June 01 to July 15, 2023. (Originally fixed as June 21, 2023)
• Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 17, 2023
• Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 21, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 22, 2023
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 23 to 26, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 28, 2023
• Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I : July 29 to August 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: August 5, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: August 10, 2023
DTE Maharashtra has started from this year a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.
"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.
For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification along with the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2023-24 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.
