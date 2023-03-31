Egyptian Ramadan Umrah pilgrim dies near Kaaba, husband’s FB post goes viral

Makkah: Heba Mustafa, an Egyptian Umrah pilgrim from Qena Governorate, dies near Holy Kaaba while on fast and performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
According to local media reports, Heba suffered a heart attack while in Makkah Haram. She is survived her husband, Abdel Moniem El Khateeb, Professor of Surgery at Assiut University’s Faculty of Medicine and five children.
After her death, hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered funeral prayers for her.
El Khateeb mourned her loss in a post on Facebook, calling her his soul mate, companion, and caregiver, and praising her as a righteous and obedient wife.
The post is viral with many social media users supplicating Allah, The Almighty, to bestow on her His mercy and forgiveness.
“She wished to be buried in Makkah and hence she had what she wished for. A good ending was written for her, as she died while performing the Umrah pilgrimage in Ramadan and was buried in Makkah after prayers were offered for her by thousands of worshipers in the Grand Mosque", One social media influencer said.
“She wished to be buried in Makkah and hence she had what she wished for. A good ending was written for her, as she died while performing the Umrah pilgrimage in Ramadan and was buried in Makkah after prayers were offered for her by thousands of worshipers in the Grand Mosque", One social media influencer said.
The post by a grief-stricken Elkhateeb was deeply moving and heart-wrenching. Read below:
“God has what He takes, and God has what He gives. With hearts filled with patience and anticipating reward and with eyes shedding abundant tears, I mourn my wife, the mother of my children, my soul-mate, my companion, the flower of my heart, my goodness in this world, my smile, my partner, my companion...”
“I bear witness to God that she was the righteous and obedient wife who was loyal to her family and her husband’s family. She was straightforward and performed the role of mother and sister very well.”
“She meets me with a smile and bade adieu to me with prayers and we offer our condolences as her soul ascended to God from the Grand Mosque in Makkah while she was fasting and performing Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. We belong to God and to Him we will return.”
“God has what He takes, and God has what He gives. With hearts filled with patience and anticipating reward and with eyes shedding abundant tears, I mourn my wife, the mother of my children, my soul-mate, my companion, the flower of my heart, my goodness in this world, my smile, my partner, my companion...”
“I bear witness to God that she was the righteous and obedient wife who was loyal to her family and her husband’s family. She was straightforward and performed the role of mother and sister very well.”
“She meets me with a smile and bade adieu to me with prayers and we offer our condolences as her soul ascended to God from the Grand Mosque in Makkah while she was fasting and performing Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. We belong to God and to Him we will return.”
“O Allah, forgive her, have mercy on her, and grant her the highest Paradise, and grant us patience and the ability to bear with the pain of separation,” he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.