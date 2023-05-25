MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Today - Direct Link

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) is declaring Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 Intermediate and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results today i.e. Thursday May 25, 2023 on its official website mpresults.nic.in.
"Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th and Class 10th results will be declared on Thursday May 25, 2023 at 12:30 pm", a message posted on the MP board result official website said.
1. Click here to go official MPBSE official website: mpresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "HSSC (Class 12th) Exam Result 2023".
3. Enter roll number and name.
4. Click on "Submit".
5. The results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
1. Click here to go official MPBSE official website: website: mpresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "HSC (Class 10th) Exam Result 2023".
3. Enter roll number and name.
4. Click on "Submit".
5. The results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
The students can check their MP Board Class 10 or HSC results 2023 along with Class 12th HSSC Vocational Exam 2023 on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, ExamResults.net, MPEducation.net indiaresults.com results.mpeducation.net, knowyourresult.com.
Students can also check their result via mobile by downloading "Know your result" app or visiting mpmobile.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 HSC 2023 exam began on March 01, 2023 and ended on March 27, 2023. On the other hand MP Board Class 12 exam HSSC 2023 commenced on March 02, 2023 and ended on April 01, 2023.
More than 8 lakh students from different districts of Madhya Pradesh had appeared for the important 12th exam. About 10.29 lakh students had appeared for MP board 10th exam 2023.
As many as five Muslim students from different districts of Madhya Pradesh had figured in the Madhya Pradesh Class 10th HSC Toppers List 2022. The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 59.54% percent in Class 10 board exam 2022.
In 2021, MPBSE had declared the 10th result on July 14 and 12th result on July 29 in the year 2021. As the board was not able to conduct the board exams last year, assessment of the students was done internally and all students were declared passed.
