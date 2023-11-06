Telangana Polls 2023: Owaisi fields Hyderabad Corporator against Azharuddin

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin – a Member of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, against cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin in Jubilee Hills constituency of Telangana for the 2023 state elections.
Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin is MIM Corporator from Shaikpet – Ward No 94 of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
One of the oldest suburbs of Hyderabad, Shaikpet was earlier a separate Assembly Constituency. It however was merged with Jubilee Hills seat after delimitation.
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi had on November 04 released the MIM first list for 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections containing the names of six party candidates.
Owaisi said AIMIM will contest on nine seats in the 2023 state elections.
Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has fielded sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath as its candidate in Jubilee Hills, while the BJP has nominated Deepak Reddy as its candidate.
Maganti Gopinath was elected from the constituency in 2014 as the candidates of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but later defected to BRS. He retained the seat in 2018.
The Congress decision to field Mohammed Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills has led to dissidence in the party. P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a former MLA, who was expecting the party ticket from Jubilee Hill seat, has resigned from the party and joined BRS.
Vishnuvardhan was elected from Jubilee Hills in 2009 but lost the election in 2014 and 2018.
On the other hand, AIMIM had fielded its candidate in Jubilee Hills in the 2014 state elections. Its candidate V. Naveen Yadav however had lost to Gopinath by 9,242 votes.
Interestingly, AIMIM has alliance with the ruling BRS and the two parties are contesting the 2023 elections in friendly contests. Moreover, Mohammed Azharuddin too has personal relations with Telangana Chief Minister KCR and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
