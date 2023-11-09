Defiant Harvard students now write names of all Gaza victims near Widener Library

Harvard University: Unfazed by the outrage their protests against the far right Zionist regime in Israel generated, Harvard students are now writing in front of Widener Library the names of the Palestinians who died in Gaza as a result of relentless Israeli bombings.
The Harvard students have spread a long white sheet on the roadside facing the steps of the 108-year old iconic library and writing the names of the Palestinians died in the Israeli bombing on Gaza.
According to the Health Ministry of Gaza, 10,569 people, including 4,324 children, have been killed since October 7, 2023.
Among them are also 88 UN staffers, 39 journalists and at least 150 medical staff.
The Widener Library steps and front wall are already been pasted and hanged with posters in solidarity with Palestinians, one of them reads “Harvard is complicit. Ceasefire Now! End Occupation!”
One other has written over it “STOP THE GENOCIDE IN GAZA” in red.
There are few more that read “APARTHEID” and “VERITAS? HERE’S THE REAL TRUTH. HARVARD SUPPORTS ISRAELI APARTHIED”.
These posters appeared on the campus after the students’ protests against the Zionist regime in Israel were censured and the students were warned of actions and consequences.
Irked by the students protests against Israel, one Israeli billionaire even resigned from the Harvard Board while one another billionaire asked the university admin to provide him the names of the students involved in the protest.
The Harvard students however remain firm, and to take their protests against the massacre of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli forces to next level, they have decided to write the names of those dying in Israeli bombing on Gaza on a white cloth sheet spread on the roadside facing Widener Library.
Carrying printouts of the list released by Gaza Health Ministry, groups of students come one after another and take turn to write on the white cotton sheet the name and age of those died in Gaza, a video provided to renowned journalist Ravish Kumar by a viewer shows.
One student of a group read the name and age as the other writes the same on the white sheet. After some time, another group takes over and continue with the list.
The students sometimes become emotional and even break down reading the tender age of the dead - most of them aged from 1 year to 20 years, and finding dozens of names from same families.
Gaza’s Health Ministry is maintaining the records of the Palestinians killed in the besieged territory even before October 07, 2023. When American President Joe Biden cast doubt on the number of casualties in Gaza, the Health Ministry updated its record and released a 212-page document containing the name, sex and age along with ID numbers of around 7,000 Palestinians it said had been killed in the Israeli bombardment of the enclave as of October 26, 2023. The death toll as of today is more than 10,500.
The list released by Gaza’s Health Ministry and now used by the Harvard students who are writing them on the white cloth sheet in front of the Widener Library has the named of 133 new born babies, 482 toddlers (1-3 years old), 344 pre-schoolers, 1,042 primary school students, 664 high school children, 966 young adults (18 to 25 years old) and 2,506 adults (26 to 55 years old), according to Al Jazeera.
Based on the analysis of the list released by the Health Ministry, Al Jazeera reported that as an average 370 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardment every day since Oct 7.
Giving the hourly estimates, the Qatar based broadcaster said, 15 people, including 6 children, are being killed every hour, 35 people are being injured and 12 buildings are destroyed by 42 bombs dropped by the Israeli forces every hour.
Meanwhile, Israeli newspapers are also publishing the names and photos of those killed in Hamas attack on October 07, 2023. The friends and family members of the Israeli victims are also organising different programs in the memory of their dead relatives.
[With inputs from "Ravish Kumar Official" YouTube channel.]
