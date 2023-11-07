Israel arrests celebrated Palestinian icon Ahed Tamimi in West Bank raid

[Ahed Tamimi with her father Bassem Tamimi in a file photo. Both have been arrested by the Israeli forces.]
Ramallah: The Israeli army arrested prominent 22-year-old activist and a celebrated icon of Palestinian resistance Ahed Tamimi during a raid in the Occupied West Bank Monday November 06, 2023.
Ahed Tamimi was arrested on “suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities” in the town of Nabi Salih near the city of Ramallah, an army spokesman told AFP.
“Tamimi has been transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning”, the spokesman said.
When AFP inquired about the reasons for her arrest, a security source forwarded an Instagram post, which has circulated widely on social media.
Israeli forces attributed the viral post to the young activist. But, her mother Nariman al-Tamimi, denied she wrote the post.
“There are dozens of (online) pages in Ahed’s name with her photo, with which she has no connection,” Tamimi told AFP.
Giving more details about the Israeli raids, author and another Palestinian activist Dena Takruri said:
“Israeli soldiers raided Ahed Tamimi’s home, turned everything upside down and held her mother in another room, preventing her from being with her daughter.”
Ahed Tamim has been arrested a week after her father Bassem Tamimi was taken into custody by the Israeli security forces.
Bassem was arrested on October 20 and since then there has been no news about his whereabouts.
Ahed Tamim was adjudged “Woman of The Year 2019” by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan. In the same year, she was honored by the top Football Club Real Madrid during her visit to Spain.
In 2018, Ahed Tamimi was sentenced by an Israeli military court to eight months in prison for angry altercation with an Israeli soldier outside her West Bank home.
The incident made Tamimi a worldwide symbol of Resistance against Israeli occupation and oppression. Israelis jailed her without allowing her to apply for bail.
The Zionist Regime in Israel had arrested Dalal Abu Amneh, a popular Palestinian Singer and Producer, who is also a Neuroscientist, again for a social media post.
A week later, Maisa Abd Elhadi, a prominent Arab Israeli actress and influencer, was arrested from her residence in Nazareth.
She was arrested for writing “Let’s go, Berlin Style” on social media that also had an image of Palestinian Resistance Fighters bulldozing the “smart wall” bordering Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories.
Meanwhile, as many as 152 Palestinians have been killed in Occupied West Bank by the Israeli forces since October 07, 2023. The targeting of illegal settlers and forcible eviction of Palestinians from their homes in occupied West Bank have also intensified since then.
In Gaza Strip, the death toll crossed 10,000 mark Monday. More than 70% of those killed by Israelis in Gaza are children and women.
