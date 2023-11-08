Watch: Gaza kids address press, say Israelis are lying to the world

Gaza (Occupied Palestine): As the Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip in Occupied Palestine continue for 33 days now, the Palestinian kids have accused the far right Zionist regime of lying to the world.
“They lie to the world that they kill the (terrorist), but they kill the people of Gaza, their dreams and their future”, the kids said addressing to the press at Al Shifa Hospital Wednesday November 08, 2023.
Describing the hell they are going through the Gaza kids said:
“Since the 7th of October, we face extermination, killing, bombing falling over our head, all of this in front of the world.”
The kids also described to the media how they ran for their life from here and there, reached Gaza’s al Shifa Hospital for shelter that too was bombed.
“Kids of Gaza run out of death once and once we come to al Shifa Hospital to keep us from bombing. We suddenly run out of death more after bombing (of) the hospital”, they said.
The Palestinian kids also said because of the total blockade of the besieged territory since October 07, 2023 they are “starving and forced to drink unusable water”.
“The occupation is starving us. We don’t find water, food, and we drink from the unusable water”, they said.
Asserting that they want peace and want to live like other children in the world, they called upon the world to stand up for their protection.
Children of Gaza in a press conference:"We want to live. we want peace. We want food, medicine and education."#CeasefireInGazaNOW pic.twitter.com/Nyw1rYEPmC— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 8, 2023
“We come now to shout and invite you to protect us. We want to live. We want peace. We want to judge the killers of children”, they said.
“We want medicine, food and education, and we want to live as other children live”, they said.
Meanwhile, citing witnesses Al Jazeera reported that Israeli soldiers are moving further into Gaza City centre and are only about 700 metres (2,300 feet) from al-Shifa Hospital.
The Israeli army says this is where Hamas’s command centre is. They say they are determined to get rid of these.
The hospital administration and people who have worked there have rejected this.
As per the latest update from the Occupied Palestine, Israeli forces in the past 24 hours launched deadly air raids across the Gaza Strip, hitting the vicinity of al-Shifa and Indonesian hospitals, as well as Khan Younis, Nuseirat, and Jabalia refugee camps.
All bakeries in the north of Gaza have now closed due to “lack of fuel, water and wheat flour” as well as damage from air raids.
Predawn Israeli raids have continued across the occupied West Bank. Several Palestinians, including two senior journalists, have been arrested from Hebron, according to Al Jazeera.
