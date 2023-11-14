'Not collateral damage': Mark Ruffalo to Netanyahu on civilian deaths in Gaza

[At least 30 civilian, including children, were killed an entire residential square was levelled to the ground last night (Monday Nov 13) by Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza Strip.]
Los Angeles: Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo Monday slammed Benjamin Netanyahu who is heading a far right Zionist regime in Israel for calling civilian deaths in Gaza “collateral damage”.
“No. Sorry. They are not “collateral damage” they are human beings who happen to have been born there and live there and most of those human beings are stuck there (sic)”, the American actor known for his work in Kenneth Lonergan's play This Is Our Youth and drama film You Can Count on Me wrote on social media site X originally launched as Twitter.
Asking Netanyahu to have some compassion, Mark Ruffalo also warned the Israeli Prime Minister of the risk the hostages in Hamas custody are facing because of the relentless and indiscriminate bombings by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF).
“Have some compassion, they are Palestinians not buildings or roads or things, they are human beings and so are the hostages whose lives you may also be destroying. They aren’t “collateral damage” either”, Ruffalo said.
The actor was responding to Huffpost report titled “Netanyahu Calls Palestinians ‘Collateral Damage’ As Israel Destroys Gaza”.
This is the second time in two days when Mark Ruffalo, an Academy Award nominee, took on social media to criticise Israel and its war mongering policies.
Responding to New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winning author Thomas L. Friedman's column "I Have Never Been to This Israel Before", Ruffalo on November 11 accused Netanyahu and his government of pushing Isreal into deep crisis.
“Netanyahu and his far-right zealots have taken Israel on multiple flights of fancy in the last year: dividing the country and the army over the fraudulent judicial reform, bankrupting its future with massive investments in religious schools that teach no math and in West Bank Jewish settlements that teach no pluralism — while building up Hamas, which would never be a partner for peace, and tearing down the Palestinian Authority, the only possible partner for peace”, he wrote.
Mark Ruffalo had in October also joined Hollywood A-listers who in an open letter addressing U.S. President Joe Biden appealed for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
“We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine”, Ruffalo and other Hollywood artists wrote in the letter.
Others who signed the letter included Selena Gomes, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anoushka Shankar, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Drake, Dua Lipa, Joaquin Phoenix, Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Michael Moore and Sarah Jones.
In a related development, Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) has filed on behalf of a group of Palestinian Human Rights Organizations, residents of Gaza, and U.S. citizens with family members impacted by Israel’s relentless bombings and indiscriminate killing of civilians in Gaza a lawsuit against the Biden administration for failing to “prevent an unfolding genocide”.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza is now 11,240 including 4,630 children and 42 journalists since October07, 2023. The death toll in 38 days of Gaza war so far is more than those killed in Ukraine war that started after Russian invasion in February 2022.
At least 30 civilian, including children, were killed an entire residential square was levelled to the ground last night (Monday Nov 13) by Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza Strip.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.