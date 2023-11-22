NEET UG 2024 Updated Syllabus Released, Download on nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on its official website nta.ac.in the updated syllabus and curriculum of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test popularly known as NEET UG to be held in 2024.
The NTA had earlier confirmed that NEET UG 2024 will be held on Sunday May 05, 2024. The NTA however is yet to start registration for NEET UG to be held in May 2024.
The NEET UG 2024 Updated Syllabus is a 16-page document in PDF that candidates can download from the NTA official website nta.ac.in.
In a notification released on its website, the NTA said Undergraduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission, has finalized the new and revised syllabus of NEET UG 2024.
Along with the NTA website, NEET syllabus has also been uploaded on NMC official website, the NTA said.
The revised and updated syllabus for NEET UG 2024 is released for all the three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted annually for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical and allied courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTh and other.
The National Testing Agency had earlier also revised the syllabus of Joint Entrance Exam Main 2024 (JEE Main) Paper 1 conducted annually for admission in undergraduate engineering courses.
