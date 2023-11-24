Antibiotic misuse can result in 10 mn AMR-related deaths every year: WHO

Copenhagen: In a new warning issued against the misuse of antibiotics, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it could result in up to 10 million deaths every year by 2050 due to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).
Emerging as a silent pandemic that affects countries in all regions and at all income levels, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is one of the top global public health and development threats. It is estimated that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95 million deaths.
The WHO-Europe conducted a survey involving 8,221 participants from 14 countries, mostly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
The most common reasons for taking the antibiotics included colds (24 per cent), flu-like symptoms (16 per cent), sore throat (21 per cent) and cough (18 per cent) -- symptoms often caused by viruses against which antibiotics are not effective.
The findings published in the journal Frontiers also showed that medical practitioners prescribed or directly administered the majority (67 per cent) of the antibiotics.
Across the 14 countries, a third (33 per cent) of respondents consumed antibiotics without a medical prescription.
In some countries, more than 40 per cent of the antibiotics were obtained without medical advice.
The survey also highlighted lack of awareness among common people -- nearly half (43 per cent) incorrectly said antibiotics are effective against viruses (they are not).
“This research clearly shows the need for education and awareness raising,” said Robb Butler, Director of WHO/Europe’s Division of Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health, in a statement.
“Conserving the effectiveness of antimicrobial medicines requires interventions at many levels, such as timely vaccination, improved hygiene and reduction of inappropriate prescribing,” added Danilo Lo Fo Wong, Regional Adviser for the Control of Antimicrobial Resistance.
As global efforts to control AMR intensify, social and behavioural sciences are emerging as crucial yet underutilised areas of knowledge and expertise that can guide interventions in AMR control, radically increasing impact.
“Other drivers of AMR have their roots in the social and cultural norms learned in communities, for example, not completing a course of antibiotics in order to save some for the next time you fall ill or sharing with a sick relative or neighbour".
"This learned behaviour can take time to change, and it’s imperative that behavioural and cultural insights are used to the full when planning interventions,” Butler said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.