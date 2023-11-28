Gaza ceasefire extended by two more days

[Israeli forces detain, interrogate, prosecute, and imprison 500-700 Palestinian children between the ages of 12-17 each year, according to Defense for Children.]
Doha/Gaza Strip: Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas and Zionist Regime in Israel have agreed to extend the four-day truce -- that was supposed to end on Monday Nov 27, 2023 -- by two more days, the Foreign Ministry of Qatar said.
“An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip”, Dr Majed Al-Ansari, Official Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar said.
In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr Majed, expressed hope that the “humanitarian pause will lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the blood of civilians.”
Israel has not officially confirmed the extension of the truce. However, Hamas confirmed that the 4-day truce has been extended by two more days under the same conditions, thanking “our brothers in Qatar and Egypt” for the successful negotiation.
“An agreement has been reached with our brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian ceasefire for an additional two days under the same conditions as the previous truce”, the Palestinian Resistance Group said.
Hamas had agreed to release 50 captives in exchange of 150 Palestinians languishing in different Israeli jails since years without trials as per the 4-day truce deal.
The two warring parties had also agreed that the ceasefire will be extended further with the release of 10 captives each day.
The United States has welcomed the extension of the truce deal between Hamas and Israel.
“In order to extend the pause, Hamas has committed to releasing another 20 women and children over the next two days,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
“We hope to see the pauses extended further and that would depend on Hamas releasing more hostages,” he said.
US President Joe Biden also welcomed the truce extension.
In a post on social media platform X, Biden wrote that he remained in touch with the “leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Israel to make sure every aspect of the deal is implemented.”
“I have consistently pressed for a pause in the fighting to accelerate and expand the humanitarian assistance going into Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages,” the US President said.
A separate post from the White House added that Biden, “will continue to work to extend the pause beyond the additional two days”.
Speaking to reporters, the UN secretary-general said he hoped the extension “will enable us to increase even more the humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza that are suffering so much”.
Guterres said, however, that even with the additional two-day pause in the fighting, it “will be impossible” to meet the needs of Palestinians in the enclave.
He added that he was hopeful that other crossings into Gaza could be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
“I am very hopeful that this will happen,” Guterres said.
In the first three days of the truce that came into effect on Friday Nov 24, Hamas released a total of 39 Israeli captives and is set to release 11 captives today.
Hamas has also released a number of Thai and Filipino workers, 4-year-old American girl Abigail Mor Edan and an Israeli-Russian Roni Krivoi.
In a new Hamas footage from Gaza, captives and Hamas members are seen waving at each other as they are being released. Captives have developed a newfound connection with Hamas members. pic.twitter.com/wtDjXiyPKk— Abdul Quadir - عبدالقادر (@Northistan) November 26, 2023
In a new Hamas footage from Gaza, captives and Hamas members are seen waving at each other as they are being released. Captives have developed a newfound connection with Hamas members. pic.twitter.com/wtDjXiyPKk
Hamas said foreign nationals in its custody were released unconditionally and on humanitarian ground, and not as part of the truce deal. For Roni Krivoi, Hamas said he was released in appreciation of the support Russian extended to the Palestinian cause.
Israel on the other hand has released 117 Palestinians in three batches of 39 each since Friday and will release the last batch of 39 more after the 11 captives are released by Hamas.
Meanwhile, Hebrew Channel 12 revealed that Yahya Sinwar - the leader of Hamas in Gaza, personally met with Israeli prisoners in one of the tunnels and told them in Hebrew, "You are in a safe place."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.