Hamas unconditionally releases 12 Thai workers

[Israeli military police guard the entrance to Ofer Israeli military prison on November 24. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance/Getty Images)]
Gaza Strip: Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas Friday November 24, 2023 released 12 Thai workers who were taken captives during its Operation Al Aqsa Flood on October 07, 2023 launched in response to continued Israeli targeting and killing of Palestinians and desecration of Masjid Al Aqsa.
Hamas released Thai workers on humanitarian ground and without any condition.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed in a social media post that the government has received confirmation that 12 Thai workers held in Gaza have been released by Hamas.
“It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released,” Srettha Thavisin wrote on social media site X originally launched as Twitter.
The Palestinian Resistance Groups earlier repeatedly said that they were ready to release all foreign citizens in its custody provided Israeli Occupation Forces stop round the clock bombings on Gaza.
The moment the captives in Gaza arrived in Rafah prior to handing them to the Israeli sides pic.twitter.com/xCTgR2vKlB— Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) November 24, 2023
The moment the captives in Gaza arrived in Rafah prior to handing them to the Israeli sides pic.twitter.com/xCTgR2vKlB
At least 23 Thai workers are believed to be among the about 240 people who were taken captive into Gaza during the October 7 attack. An additional 32 Thai workers were killed in the assault.
The Thai workers were released along with 13 Israeli captives as part of the deal between Hamas and Israel that came into effect Friday morning.
Israel had agreed to release 150 Palestinian prisoners languishing in its jails in exchange of 50 Israeli captives in Hamas custody.
Palestinian prisoners will be released from Megiddo, Damon and Ofer prisons. Then from Ofer prison, they will be taken on Red Cross transports to the Beitonia checkpoint to the occupied West Bank. Prisoners from occupied East Jerusalem will be taken there.
Along with prisoner swap, aid comprising of food, water and fuel among other things will be allowed in Gaza through Rafah border.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.