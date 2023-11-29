Putin asks Russians to preserve 'excellent tradition of having 7 and more kids'

[A Russian family. (Image for representation)]
Moscow: President Vladimir Putin Wednesday November 29, 2023 while highlighting the importance of a large family asked the Russians to “preserve excellent tradition of having more children”.
“Russian families, many of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had seven, eight, or even more children,” Putin said, urging the Russians to “preserve and revive these excellent traditions.”
Putin said this while speaking at the World Russian People’s Council – a forum organized under the auspices of the Russian Orthodox Church – to discuss the country’s future, Putin placed special emphasis on the importance of family values, according to Russia Today.
“Large families must become the norm, a way of life for all of Russia’s peoples,” he said.
Putin described the family not only as the pillar on which the state and society stand, but also as “a source of morality.”
Putin’s comments about large families came amidst the declining birth rate in Russia.
Local officials have announce several measures, including monetary benefits and incentives to encourage parents so that they are lured to having more children.
Putin however said monetary assistance and subsidy program are important but not enough to bring in the desired change. He pointed out that a person’s mindset could play a far more important role.
Russia is not the only country worried about the declining birth rate and demographic changes. China – a champion of population control once, had in 2021 announced that the government will support couples who wish to have a third child.
Similarly worried by the declining birth-rate, Jain – a minority religious sect in India, had in 2022 announced cash reward for couples having more children.
