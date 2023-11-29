'The Mahabharata for Children' author Arshia Sattar conferred with top French honour

Bengaluru: Renowned translator Dr Arshia Sattar has been conferred with Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) at a special ceremony held at the Consulate General of France in Bengaluru.
The French government conferred on Dr Arshia Sattar its top award in recognition of her outstanding achievements in the field of literature as a translator and a writer as well as her deep commitment to the promotion of literature as Director of the Literary Residency, Sangam House.
"This award honours her continued commitment to cultural relationship and cooperation between diverse literary worlds," the Embassy said in its statement.
In her career as a translator, Sattar has engaged with the great masterpieces of Indian literature: The Ramayana, The Mahabharata, and The Tales from Kathasaritsagara.
In addition to that, she has written several books for children, including The Mahabharata for Children, which was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Children’s Literature in 2022.
Sattar expressed her gratitude to the French government for acknowledging her contributions in the field of Art.
"It is always an important moment when an art is recognised. It is through the arts that we better understand each other and ourselves. The arts remind us of our shared humanity and in our troubled 21st century, this is perhaps the most significant touchstone - that we are more alike than we are different. I thank the French government for acknowledging that by this award," she said after receiving the award.
The French government also honoured Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Dr V R Lalithambika for her engagement in space cooperation between France and India.
French Ambassador Thierry Mathou honoured Lalithambika, former Director, Directorate of the Human Spaceflight Programme, ISRO, with Legion d’Honneur -- the country's top civilian award in recognition to her expertise in space technology.
“I am delighted to confer the Chevalier of the Legion d’Honneur on Dr V.R. Lalithambika, a distinguished scientist and a trailblazer in space technology. Her expertise, accomplishments, and tireless efforts have scripted a new ambitious chapter in the long history of the Indo-French space partnership,” Ambassador Mathou said in a statement.
