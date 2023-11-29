Utrecht (Netherlands): XXImo, the corporate mobility payments platform, Wednesday November 29, 2023 announced that it is going all-in on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc company, and will be one of the first EU Visa card issuers to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, in the first quarter of 2024.
Processing payments through AWS Payment Cryptography and Visa Cloud Connect will enable XXImo to optimize operational expenses and scale its business to help make flexible mobility payments accessible to corporate employers and resellers across Europe.
"Processing its payments entirely through AWS will help XXImo scale and optimize its platform requirements and will give it the infrastructure to rapidly expand its business throughout Europe", XXImo said.
As a licensed Payment and Electronic Money Institution (EMI), XXImo offers mobility payment cards with compliant payment processing directly to corporations, and as white-label solutions to resellers in the fuel, parking, charging, fleet management and leasing space. XXlmo projects that the demand for these compliant services will drive significant growth over the next two years.
"With XXImo cards accepted over the entire mobility network, including air travel, hotels, all forms of public transport, car hire, bike and scooter sharing and fuel, customers can give their employees more options for how they travel while measuring and managing their environmental impact", the Visa Card issuer said.
XXImo is responding to the growing demand driven by sustainability reporting and regulations by going all-in on AWS, closing its data centers and migrating all operations to AWS.
"This will help ensure continuity, security and scalability for its payment processing platform. Implementing a cloud-native strategy with AWS will also enable XXImo to expand the scope of its research and development with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, exploring how generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) can improve the experience of managing mobility for customers and their employees, while using machine learning to add new layers of analysis to its reporting", the company said.
"Going all-in on AWS and processing payments in the cloud will transform our business, providing a powerful new foundation for growth and innovation," said XXImo's Chief Technology Officer, Zaheer Sacranie.
"This is an investment in the future of XXImo that we believe is already delivering strong returns", he added.
"XXImo's commitment to innovation and enabling sustainability for its customers aligns perfectly with AWS's own values," said Tanuja Randery, managing director of AWS Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
"This opens up exciting potential synergies between the two businesses going forward, and we're looking forward to seeing where XXImo's innovative use of the cloud will take it next", she added.
