CAT 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

CAT 2023 Admit Card Download: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Lucknow is set to release on its official website iimcat.ac.in the admit card of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam.
As per the CAT schedule published by Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) website, the Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test 2023 will be available for download from October 25, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "CAT 2023 Admit Card"
3. Log-in using ID and Password
4. Follow the instruction given of the page to download CAT Admit Card
1. Click here to go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "CAT 2023 Admit Card"
3. Log-in using ID and Password
4. Follow the instruction given of the page to download CAT Admit Card
Candidates are advised to take printout of the downloaded CAT Admit Card to produced it at the time of exam.
Candidates are also advised to check their name, photo and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately contact IIM Lucknow.
CAT 2023 will be held on November 26, 2023 in three sessions. Registration for CAT began on August 02, 2023. The last date of CAT application was September 13, 2023.
CAT Application Edit Window, to change photo, signature and test city preferences if required was opened from September 25 to 28, 2023.
CAT 2023 will be conducted by IIM Lucknow as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
CAT will be conducted at centres spread across around 158 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.
IIMs reserve the right to change or cancel any test centre/city and/or change the test time and date at their discretion.
Candidates' CAT 2023 score cards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2024.
The CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2023 scorecards will be entertained.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.