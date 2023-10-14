BJP Media Cell member ‘faked’ image of Pakistan flag in Lulu Mall: Karnataka Police

Tumakuru, (Karnataka): The Karnataka police Saturday October 14, 2023 booked Shankuntala Nataraj, a member of the BJP Media Cell, for "faking a fabricated image" of Pakistani flag installed in Lulu Mall in Kochi, Kerala to incite trouble.
Shankuntala Nataraj had posted a Pakistani flag installed along with the Indian Tricolor and national flags of different countries.
Tagging the photo in a social media post, Shankuntala Nataraj claimed the Pakistani national flag was installed above the Indian Tricolor, thus disrespecting the Tiranga and violating the flag code.
“It’s not Pakistan it's Lulu Mall, Kochi kerala celebrating WC! According to FLAG CODE “No other flag should be placed above, higher than, or alongside the Tricolour (sic)”, she wrote on social media site, X, originally launched as Twitter.
"Simultaneous display with other flags is not permitted", she wrote, tagging Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.
She also created a hashtag calling for the boycott of Lulu Mall – the supermarket owned by UAE based Indian business tycoon Yusuf Ali Lulu.
The Jayanagar police in Tumakuru city took a suo moto action against the BJP worker and booked her under IPC Section 153B (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc).
Shankuntala Nataraj was booked after a fact check wing ascertained that the post shared by her was fake and fabricated.
It was found that the national flags of different countries were put on display in the Lulu Mall to celebrate the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
All flags were kept at equal height for the display. However, the photo was taken from an angle in which the Indian flag appeared to be below the Pakistan flag.
The police said that the picture was taken and edited with intention to create trouble. The Karnataka Police sleuths also said that through the post, an attempt was made to provoke people.
Shankuntala Nataraj was recently in news for “defamatory post” about Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.
