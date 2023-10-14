Holding Palestine flag in hand, South Africa Prez pledges solidarity with Palestinians

Johannesburg: Holding the National Flag of Palestine in hand and kufiyya hanging on his shoulders, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Saturday October 14, 2023 pledged solidarity with the Palestinians.
“All the members of the National Executive Committee who are standing here are pledging our solidarity with the people of Palestine”, Cyril Ramaphosa said while addressing the media Saturday.
“We stand here because we are deeply concerned about the atrocities that are unfolding in the Middle East”, he said.
“We have passed our condolences to the people of Israel as we have passed our condolences to the people of Palestine”, said.
“We have a full understanding of how the people of Palestine have taken up this issue because they are the people, as many countries and leaders in the world have acknowledged, who are under occupation for almost 75 years.
“They are the people who are under occupation and have been waging a struggle against an oppressive government that has occupied their lands, which is also a government that has been in recent times dubbed an apartheid state”, Cyril Ramaphosa who is also the President of the African National Congress (ANC) said.
Recalling African National Congress’ own struggled against an oppressive system of apartheid, he said, “The African National Congress has always expressed its solidarity with the Palestinians and we have always insisted that the only solution for the problem in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Palestine, is a two state solution.”
Slamming the Israeli order to the Palestinians in Gaza to occupy, the South African President said they are at the risk of genocide if this unjust order is not withdrawn.
“The violation of the rights of the Palestinians that has manifested itself through the occupation of their land by settlers is something causing great deal of concern”, he said.
“… The worst part is the Israeli government now saying that 1.1 people must evacuate the northern part of Gaza having closed all exit routes. We do believe that this is a serious matter of great gravity and concern”, he said.
“We call upon the international community, the United Nations, and all other concerned international organisations to make sure that peace is restored in Palestine”, President of South Africa, one of the members of G20 and BRICS, said.
“And that the Israeli government is directed at withdrawing its evacuation order which in the end will amount to almost genocide as many people are going to die”, he said.
