Watch: Lalit Modi, Harish Salve [One Nation, One Election Panel Member] Partying Together

London: Lalit Modi, the founder of Indian Premier League (IPL) accused of money laundry and reportedly a fugitive wanted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged financial irregularities and tax evasion, is surprisingly seen partying at Harish Salve’s marriage in London Sunday.
Harish Salve, senior-most advocate in India and former solicitor general of India who is said to be very close to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), has only three days ago been nominated as one of the members of the high-profile panel formed to assess the feasibility of “One Nation, One Election” proposal.
The 8-member panel is headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, and also has Union Home Minister Amit Shah as one of the members.
Harish Salve, 68, tied the knot for the third time at a private ceremony in London. Salve exchanged vows with Trina in the presence of close family members and friends including top Indian businessmen like Mukesh Ambani his wife Nita Ambani, Sunil Mittal, LN Mittal, SP Lohia, and Gopi Hinduja.
But what amazed the people back home is the presence of Lalit Modi at Salve’s marriage party. For, Lalit Modi reportedly fled from India some nine years ago, and since then Enforcement Directives (ED) is “searching” for him.
In the viral video, Lalit Modi is seen enjoying Harish Salve’s marriage party with his new girlfriend Ujjawala Raut.
Netizens expressed their disapproval and raised questions about the ethics of Lalit Modi’s presence, given his fugitive status and the pending allegations against him. Critics on social media pointed out the potential consequences and ethical implications of such association, particularly in light of Lalit Modi's legal troubles.
Furthermore, they highlighted the suspension of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament for referring to Lalit Modi as a thief, emphasizing the sensitivities surrounding his attendance at the wedding party of Salve, who is a member of high level government panel headed by none other than former President of India. Sample one from MP Mahua Moitra:
HOW CUTE !!Fugitive Lalit Modi attends wedding of former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve.Lalit Modi, the founder and ex-chairman of the highly lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies on cases of financial irregularities… pic.twitter.com/No87zumvIF— Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) September 4, 2023
Lalit Modi was last seen pictured with Bollywood actress and 1994 Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in July 2022. Modi had then reportedly said he would be marrying Sen very soon. It turned out at Harish Salve’s marriage party Sunday that he is now dating model Ujjawala Raut.
