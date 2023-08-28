Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Today - Direct Link

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment: Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Medical and Dental Admission and Counseling Board, Jaipur is scheduled to release on its official website rajugneet2023.com Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today i.e. Monday August 28, 2023.
"Date to publish NEET UG 2023 Second Round Allotment Information on website is August 28, 2023", Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2023 says.
Rajasthan Medical Counselling board had published on Aug 23, NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix for Round 2 Counselling. Candidates should carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.
Candidates whose names appeared in the 2nd Merit List were allowed to use Choice Filling option from Aug 21 to 25, 2023.
Candidates should note that the Rajasthan Medical and Dental admission board will publish today on August 28, 2023 Second Round allotment information based on the choices and options submitted by the candidates before August 25, 2023.
Printing of NEET UG 2023 Round 2 allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates should be completed from August 29 to September 04, 2023.
Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board - 2023 had started thorugh its official website rajugneet2023.com from August 16, 2023 Online Registration for 2nd Round of Medical and Dental Counselling 2023. The last date of application was August 19, 2023.
The Rajasthan Medical Counselling for round 1 had started in July 2023. The NEET UG 2023 First Round Merit List was published on July 29 and NEET 2023 First Round Seat Allotment result was published on August 04, 2023.
