Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2023 Round 3 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 3 Allotment 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday September 12, 2023 on its official website dse2023.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round III of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2023-24.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier published DSE 2023 Merit List 2023 of the candidates seeking admission in Direct Second Year Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) courses on August 13, 2023. It then published DSE23 Round 1 Allotment result on August 25, 2023 and asked the students to confirm admission by August 28, 2023.
Maharashtra CET Cell started Direct Second Year Engineering Round 2 Counselling 2023 by publishing vacant seats details on August 29, 2023, and asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences for DSP 2023 2nd Round from August 30 to September 01, 2023. The CET Cell published DSE CAP Round 2 result on September 02, 2023.
Maharashtra CET Cell started Direct Second Year Engineering Round 3 Counselling 2023 by publishing vacant seats details on September 08, 2023, and asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences for DSE 2023 3rd Round from September 09 to 11, 2023.
Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish today i.e. Tuesday September 12, 2023 DSE CAP Round 3 result on its official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2023 CAP Round 3 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round III result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2023.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2023-24 from July 13, 2023.
• Display of DSE23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 19, 2023
• Display of Allotment of DSE 23 CAP Round I: August 25, 2023.
• Display Allotment of Direct 2nd Year Engineering CAP Round II: September 02, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for DSE CAP Round-III : September 08, 2023
• Option and preference form submission for DSE 2023 Round 3: September 09 to 11, 2023
• Display of provisional Allotment of DSE 23 CAP Round-III : September 12, 2023
• Reporting and admission confirmation after Round 3 result: September 13 to 15, 2023 upto 03:00 pm
• Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2023-24: September 21, 2023
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2023) started after MHT CET result that was declared on May 31, 2023.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
