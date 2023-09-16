NEET UG 2024 likely on May 5, JEE Main 2024 from Jan 3rd week

Mumbai: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2024 will be most likely to be held on Sunday May 05, 2024 whereas Joint Entrance Exam Main or JEE Main 2024 will start from January 3rd week.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted annually for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical and allied courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTh and other.
On the other hand Joint Entrance Exam is a mandatory entrance test for admission to first year engineering courses. JEE Main is also a qualifying exam to appear for JEE Advanced – the popular entrance test for admission IITs, NITs and some other premium institutions.
While NEET is held every year in single session on one day, JEE Main is conducted in two sessions (two attempts), and in multiple sessions and on multiple dates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the exam conducting body for NEET, JEE Main and other competitive exams has not yet officially released the dates.
Media reports citing NTA officials however said NEET UG 2024 could be held on May 05, 2024. JEE Main 2024 First Session is likely to start from third week of January whereas JEE Main 2024 Second Session will be held in April, 2024.
“NEET-UG will be conducted on the first Sunday of May, which falls on May 5 in 2024”, The Times of India reported citing NTA officials.
“JEE Main 2024 will be conducted from the third week of January and second week of April 2024”, officials said.
“The registration and exam dates for the JEE (Mains) 2024 are likely to be announced early next week. JEE (Mains) registration window will be reopened for April 2024 Session”, the official has been quoted as saying.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to notify the dates for the 2024 exams next week starting with the JEE (Main), which will be the earliest ever announcements of the dates.
The NTA official also said that the third edition of CUET-UG (CUET UG 2024) will be conducted from the first week of May, thereby bringing forward the dates by almost two weeks from that of 2023.
CUET is Common University Entrance Test conducted for admission in different universities spread across India.
A total of 11.1 lakh candidates had appeared for JEE Main 2023 held in two sessions. The result of JEE Main Jan 2023 was announced on Feb 07 whereas JEE Main April Session was announced on April 29, 2023.
An estimated 20.3 lakh appeared in the NEET-UG last year that was held on May 07, 2023. NEET UG 2023 result was declared on June 14, 2023.
