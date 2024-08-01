CAT 2024 Registration Starts, Last Date of Application Sep 13

CAT 2024 Registration: Online registration for Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) has started from today i.e. August 01, 2024, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) said.
Aspiring candidates, who want a career in business management, can apply before September 13, 2024 through the online registration process.
As per the notification released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), CAT 2024 will be held on November 24, 2024.
The Common Admission Test or CAT is held for admission to MBA and other Post
Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.
According to the CAT 2024 schedule and time table, CAT Admit Card will be released on November 04, 2024.
CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.
The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.
The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.
[The featured image used here for representation purpose is generated by AI.]
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.