CAT 2024 Registration Starts, Last Date of Application Sep 13

Online registration for Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) has started from today i.e. August 01, 2024, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) said

Aspiring candidates, who want a career in business management, can apply before September 13, 2024 through the online registration process.

As per the notification released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), CAT 2024 will be held on November 24, 2024.

The Common Admission Test or CAT is held for admission to MBA and other Post

Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

Steps to to apply for CAT 2024

Click here to directly jump to registration page: iimcat.ac.in. Enter your Name and other details to get Registration to get User Id and Password Click on "Generate OTP" to receive One Time Password Type the Text shown in the given box Click on "I Agree" box Click on Submit to proceed

According to the CAT 2024 schedule and time table, CAT Admit Card will be released on November 04, 2024.

CAT Exam Centres

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

CAT Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

