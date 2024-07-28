Muslim women hailed for lowest proportion of female foeticide

Brinda Karat, former Member of Parliament, praised the Muslim community for having the lowest proportion of female foeticide

Sunday July 28, 2024 10:25 AM , Pervez Bari

New Delhi: Brinda Karat, addressing women's issues in the country, brought attention to the alarming practices of female foeticide and domestic violence against women.

Karat, former Member of Parliament, praised the Muslim community for having the lowest proportion of female foeticide.

Binda Karat was addressing the AIMWA Convention on Champions of Change 2024 held in New Delhi on July 19, 2024 as special guest.

In her speech, Karat also shed light on other issues faced by women, such as unpaid household work, and urged for their rights and respect within society.

At the same time, Karat also praised Bilkis Banu of Gujarat who was a victim of rape but fought like a warrior to get justice from the Supreme Court.

Besides Brinda Karat, Salman Khurshid, Ex-MP and Supreme Court Advocate, and Sophia Firdous, newly elected MLA in Orissa Assembly, participated as special guests in the convention. The "Champion of Change" awards were presented to proficient Muslim women across various fields at the convention.

Delivering the Presidential address at AIMWA Convention on Champions of Change 2024, Dr. Asma Zehra, President of All India Muslim Women's Association, (AIMWA), said Indian Muslims are currently facing new challenges.

“Muslim households are being demolished by bulldozers. Laws are being imposed to stop veiled Hijabi women and girls on colleges and schools campuses. In some educational institutions, Muslim students are being treated with utmost disrespect”, she said.

Dr. Zehra opined that the false propaganda against Muslims in the media, which started in 2014, continues unabated. Decisions and discretionary laws are being made to change Muslim Personal Law. Efforts are ongoing all the time to eliminate laws of inheritance and endowment waqf etc. Innocent young Muslims have been imprisoned for many years without evidence or trial. After the election results of June 4 this year, oppression, barbarism, injustice, and violations of rights have significantly increased, she pointed out.

Dr. Zehra made the above remarks in her presidential address at the 3-day AIMWA convention attended by over 300 delegates, scholars, homemakers, doctors, students and mothers from 18 states across the country.

Continuing Dr. Zehra said achieving great tasks in life requires equally great sacrifices. Upholding the supremacy of Allah's word also demands sacrifices step by step, which are integral to successful social efforts. She underscored the importance of sacrifices for societal and religious responsibilities and emphasized the need for continuous social efforts to protect and promote Islamic values and rights.

The need of the hour is for an immense struggle to bring about transformation in Muslim and Indian Muslim society. We, as sisters and mothers, are standing up. She emphasized that with faith, righteous deeds, Islamic teachings and culture and civilization, Allah's signs, mosques and calls to prayer, cemeteries, schools, our attire, food and drink, and promoting the Islamic identity of the youth, we fulfil our role in safeguarding and ensuring the existence and survival of Muslims, she added.

Salman Khurshid speaking on the occasion congratulated the organizers on the successful event and highlighted the numerous challenges facing Muslims in the country today. He stressed the importance of upholding ethics and conduct across all aspects of life and understanding and exercising the freedoms enshrined in the country's constitution.

Sophia Firdous, the first female MLA from Orissa , who was a special guest on the occasion, encouraged women through her speech. She emphasized hard work, dedication to achieve success while narrating her political journey to reach the Orissa Legislative Assembly.

Uzma Parekh, General Secretary, Nagpur, presented a report on the past year's activities of the AIMWA. She highlighted the various educational, developmental, and cultural programs conducted for women and students across multiple states.

Vision 2030

Afroz Jaffari, vice president of AIMWA, illuminated Vision 2030 and announced that AIMWA will organize both online and offline programs to reach 7-8 crore Muslim women in India. These programs will focus on education, upbringing, reform, protection, rights, defence and sustainability.

Forums for capable educated women, doctors, lawyers, journalists, and politically inclined sisters will be connected with AIMWA.

A list of 100 districts with higher Muslim population has been compiled, where active sisters will be linked with the Development Agenda. Efforts are underway in the education sector to improve educational standards, establish schools, reading rooms, and libraries, and to set up schools of higher education.

Similarly, Afroz Jaffari said in the health sector, services of Muslim lady doctors, health clinics, hospital establishments, free-chat systems for distressed sisters, and self-help groups are being established. AIMWA aims to become the voice of Muslim women in national issues and to represent women's issues in courts and with state and central governments.

Zeenat Mehtab expressed gratitude in her concluding remarks. While emphasizing the responsibility of educated women, she said it is our duty to stand up for mothers and daughters when they face any issue.

The opening session concluded with a commitment to ongoing efforts towards the community's development, equity and resilience in the face of contemporary challenges.

At the outset of the inaugural session, held on July 19, 2024 at the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IISC) New Delhi featured a recitation of the Holy Quran by Ifa Lule.

Mahmooda Majid, Vice President of the All India Muslim Women's Association, welcomed delegates and participants, emphasizing their presence as a testament to their concern for their community's welfare and future.

Huda Rawal, Secretary of AIMWA, introduced the organization, its objectives, and recognized coordinators and executives from various departments.

Activities of sisters from 15 states showcased

In the third session of the convention, the activities of sisters from 15 states presented by their coordinators were showcased. From Hyderabad, Tehniyat Athar highlighted the efforts and struggles of students and women, including the Muslim Girls Association, the Shariat Committee (for Women), the Muslim Personnel Board's public movement during the divorce bill, reports on Salama Schools and Salamah Hospitals, and the Muslim Women Development Society's report on economic issues.

She said that our work is our identity, and if we use our time, abilities and skills in the right direction, the future of the nation can shine brightly and brilliantly.

Nikhat Khan presented the report on Patna, Bihar; Uzma Parikh, General Secretary presented the report of Nagpu; Huda Rawal, Secretary, presented the report of Mumbai; Rabiya Mulla presented the report of Kolhapur, Maharashtra; Hawwa Matin, Secretary, presented the report of Kolkata; Umaima Fahad presented the report of Muradabad; Fatima presented the report of Kerala; Mubeena Ramadan presented the report of Srinagar while Zeenat Mehtab presented the report of Delhi. Umme Mohammad and Asma Nadim and other sisters detailed the activities in their respective regions.

The fourth session of the convention featured a panel discussion, with experts in the field of education taking part. Wahida Syed from Mumbai, Prof. Rafique Unnisa from Hyderabad and Shabana Patil were included.

The session of lawyers was moderated by Dr. Nilam Ghazala, Vice President. Advocates Rashida Suhail and Zakia Moin addressed issues related to Muslim personnel, Divorce regarding divorce cases in recent Supreme Court decisions, Hijab, and violence against Muslim women etc.

Hawwa Matin, the Secretary, presented the Children's Circle report. Afroz Jaffari presented reports on parenting sessions.

Tasneem, Secretary of Youth, and Ifa Lule, Joint Secretary, introduced the Bintul Muslim Council. They presented details of special sessions for students in schools and colleges through online workshops, empowerment programs, and Girls Get Together. They emphasized the need for religious education, Quranic recitation, Quranic study sessions, and reformative gatherings for students in every state and stressed that AIMWA's platform will fulfill this important need of the community.

Society's objectives & aims explained

Asma Nadeem, Secretary of Muslim Women Development Society, explained the society's objectives and aims, saying "Make poverty history" is a thought, a movement, and the best slogan. She advocated striving for economic prosperity and avoiding wastefulness, leading to savings among women. She stressed that women play an important role in every society and family's economic issues.

"If women start thinking about progress today, they will avoid extravagance and develop a desire for savings", she said.

In the fifth session, a plan of action for the coming year was laid out. Emphasis was placed on expanding activities in districts, villages, and rural areas. There was a commitment to strengthen and organize various departments of the organization and to work effectively across every state and union territory of the country.

Zeenat Mehtab thanked the participants of the convention, and the convention concluded with a Dua by Dr. Nilam Ghazala saheba.

