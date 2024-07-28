India Today Ranking 2024: AMU 1st in “Best Colleges of India” list

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has secured the first place in the India Today Ranking 2024 of the “Best Colleges of India” published in its July special issue recently.

AMU has been at the forefront since its inception, in its quest to provide topmost quality education and that too at low cost, and this year is no different.

The Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET), AMU has got the Rank 1 under several categories. It has received number one position in the list of “Top Ten Colleges with Lowest Course Fees (Govt.)” in terms of course fee (entire duration), in the list of “Top Ten Colleges with Best Value for Money (Govt.)” in terms of Return on Investment (RoI), and its Department of Architecture has been placed at Rank 1 in the list of “Top Ten Government Colleges with Lowest Course fees” in terms of course fee (entire duration).

Similarly, in the field of Mass Communication, the Department of Mass Communication, has been placed at Rank 1 in the list of “Top Ten Colleges with Lowest Course fees ” in terms of course fee (entire duration) and in the list of “Top Ten Colleges with Best Value of Money” in terms of Return on Investment (RoI).

AMU was founded as the Madrasatul Uloom in 1875 in Aligarh, and evolved into the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College in 1877. The College later became AMU in 1920 by an Act of federal Assembly. This Act was passed on the proposal of Muslims who deposited Rs. 30 lakhs with the government as required by the government.

Today, AMU is among the top universities in India - at the 9th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, an improvement of 02 spots as compared to its rank in 2022.

Expressing satisfaction on the AMU ranking, Vice Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon urged the faculty members and research scholars to work hard to earn the number one place for the university in the country for its academic quality, innovation and result oriented research.

Prof M. Salim Beg, Chairman, Committee for Ranking of the University, said this is a matter of great pride for AMU fraternity for getting topmost positions in the above ranking. The credit goes to all the stakeholders, the University administration, teachers, non-teaching staff, students and alumni.

