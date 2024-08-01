KEAM 2024 Option Registration begins, Allotment on Aug 7

KEAM 2024 First Phase Allotment will be published in on August 08, 2024. A day before the CEE Kerala will publish provisional allotment on August 7, 2024

Thursday August 1, 2024 11:29 AM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2024 Option Registration: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has asked the students, who have cleared KEAM 2024 and are seeking admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses, to complete option registration through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

Option registration for Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses that includes Engineering and Pharmacy for the year 2024-25 has commenced on July 29, 2024.

The last date of Option Registration is August 05, 2024.

“In this phase of admission process, online options are invited for Engineering and Pharmacy courses”, CEE Kerala said.

As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2024 First Phase Allotment will be published in on August 08, 2024.

Before the first phase allotment, CEE Kerala will publish trial allotment on August 04 and Provisional Allotment on August 07, 2024.

Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and confirm their admission from August 08 to 12, 2024.

"Candidates who do not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment under any circumstances", the CEE Kerala said.

Steps for KEAM Option Registration

Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code. Click on the given link to complete option selection.

Students should carefully select their college and institute options as allotment will be done on the preferences chosen in option form.

The CEE Kerala had conducted Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses (KEAM-2024) in online mode from June 05 to 09, 2024.

The CEE Kerala had on June 26, 2024 published the KEAM 2024 Engineering and Pharmacy results and normalised score.

The CEE Kerala released the KEAM 2024 Engineering Rank List and Toppers Name Thursday July 11, 2024.

KEAM is the entrance examination conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical and Agriculture. The CEE Kerala has started option entry and submission for Engineering and Pharmacy.

For Medical (NEET UG 2024) and Agriculture, option entry link will be provided separately.

