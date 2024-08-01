MHT CET B Pharm (Practice) 2024 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Pharmacy (Practice) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. August 01, 2024 on its official websit phpractice2024.mahacet.org Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy (Practice) course for the year 2024-25.
"Display of Bachelor Pharmacy Practice Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Thursday August 01, 2024", MHT CET Pharmacy Practice Counselling schedule said.
Candidates should check their names and other details in PH Practice 24 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from August 02 to 04, 2024", the counselling schedule said.
The CET Cell will publish on August 06, 2024 the Final Merit List of 2024 B Pharm Practice admission.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.
Admission in First Year B Pharmacy (Practice) course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra B Pharmacy (Practice) Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2024 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2024 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. Detailed schedule of CAP Round 2 and other consequent rounds in due time.
[Representative image generated by AI.]
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.