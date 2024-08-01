MHT CET B Pharm (Practice) 2024 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Thursday August 1, 2024 10:50 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Pharmacy (Practice) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. August 01, 2024 on its official websit phpractice2024.mahacet.org Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy (Practice) course for the year 2024-25.

"Display of Bachelor Pharmacy Practice Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Thursday August 01, 2024", MHT CET Pharmacy Practice Counselling schedule said.

B Pharmacy Practice Final Merit List 2024

Candidates should check their names and other details in PH Practice 24 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell.

"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from August 02 to 04, 2024", the counselling schedule said.

The CET Cell will publish on August 06, 2024 the Final Merit List of 2024 B Pharm Practice admission.

Maharashtra Pharmacy Practice Merit List 2024 - Steps to Download

Click here to go to the official website: phpractice2024.mahacet.org. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page.

Enter your Application ID starting with PH24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position

The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.

Maharashtra B Pharmacy (Practice) Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 12 to 29, 2024.

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 13 to 30, 2024.

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 01, 2024.

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: Aug 02 to 04, 2024

Display of B Pharmacy (Practice) Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 06, 2024.

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Allotment of B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round 1: Will be announced later.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Admission in First Year B Pharmacy (Practice) course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra B Pharmacy (Practice) Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2024 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2024 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. Detailed schedule of CAP Round 2 and other consequent rounds in due time.

[Representative image generated by AI.]

