Universities allowed to conduct own entrance tests to fill vacant seats

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in new guidelines published today said that the universities can conduct their own entrance exams that remain vacant after the admission counselling based on CUET score.

Thursday August 1, 2024 6:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

In the new guidelines the UGC said the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score remains the primary criteria for admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

However, to fill the seats that remain vacant after CUET based admission rounds, universities are allowed to hold their own entrance test and give admission to students.

“It has come to light that seats in central universities remain vacant even after three to four rounds of counselling. To keep these seats vacant for the entire academic year is not only waste of resources but also leads to denial of an opportunity to students who aspire to acquire higher education in central universities”, the UGC said.

To fill these vacant seats, the “universities may consider conducting an entrance exam at its own level or the concerned department of the university may conduct a screening test”, the UGC said.

The UGS also gave other option to universities to fill the vacant seats based on the marks of the students in the qualifying exams.

“The universities may admit students on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exams”, the UGC said.

The UGC latest notification titled "Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Central Universities to fill vacant seats is dated June 07, 2024. It has however been shared on social media platform X by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Thursday.

The new SOP for universities to fill the vacant seats was passed by the UGC in its 572nd meeting held on September 20, 2023.

The UGC released the above SOP warning that the entire admission process must be "based on merit and transparency", and reservation roster shall apply for admission in all cases.

