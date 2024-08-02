DU UG Admission 2024 on CSAS Portal Begins, Check Schedule, Allotment Date

DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University on Thursday August 01, 2024 started admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses based on CUET 2024 score through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal 'admission.uod.ac.in'.

The DU admin has simultaneously released the DU Admission 2024 schedule and allotment dates for the current academic year.

In DU UG Admission Phase 2, students are required to submit programme preferences and college combinations.

DU UG Seat Allotment 2024

Students should note that the preference will close on Friday August 09 and options submitted by the students will be aut0-locked on at 05:00 PM on the same day.



Based on the options submitted by the students, Delhi University will publish First Allotment List or UG Seat Allotment Result, on August 16, 2024.



Meanwhile, the students who have not yet done registration on CSAS portal should do so by August 07, 2024.

Application Correction Window

The University of Delhi has also opened application correction window. The last date to make corrections if any till August 04, 2024.

“University of Delhi announces the opening of Correction Window from Tuesday July 30 till Sunday August 04, 2024 for all candidates who have completed Phase I of CSAS (UG)”, the DU admin said in a notification.

“The candidates who wish to add ECA and Sports category will also able to do so using the correction window during this period”, it said.

Steps to apply for DU admission

Click here to go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. Click on 'UG CSAS 2024' given on the home page Click on 'New Registration' tab Fill the form and pay the fees to confirm your registration.

Candidates should note that a one-time application fee of Rs 100 for SC, ST and PWBD category applicants and Rs 250 for UR, OBC-NCL, EWS category for CSAS-2024 will have to be paid which will be non-refundable.

Candidates are also advised to map their Class XII subjects that they had selected while appearing for CUET-2024. Only CUET papers corresponding to passed Class XII subjects will be considered. The General Test of CUET (UG) 2024 will not be mapped to any subject.

The Delhi University also announced that it will fill the vacant seats remained after CUET based CAP rounds on the basis of Class 12 score.

The DU decision about came a day after the UGC allowed the universities to either hold their own entrance test or use qualifying exam marks to fill vacant seats.



