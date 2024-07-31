Sher-e-Bhopal Arif Aqueel passes away, MP Muslims feel orphaned

The passing away of veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel, who was a former minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government, has left a void on the political canvas with regards to Muslims in the state in general and Bhopal in particular

Wednesday July 31, 2024 12:31 PM , Pervez Bari

Bhopal: The passing away of veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel, who was a former minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government, has left a void on the political canvas with regards to Muslims in the state in general and Bhopal in particular.

Known as the Sher-e-Bhopal, Arif Aqueel was renowned for his unyielding hold on the Bhopal North constituency, a stronghold that the BJP was unable to break for over two decades. He was admired for his unbiased approach to his work and his belief that anyone who sought his help was his responsibility.

Arif Aqueel was considered a political leader of Muslims not only of Bhopal but of the whole of Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, he was always counted among the top five Congress leaders of the state. Muslims of not only Bhopal but the entire Madhya Pradesh are inconsolable due to the death of Arif Aqueel. At the same time, the state Congress has been deprived of its patronage.

Arif Aqueel passed away on Monday at the age of 72 in a private hospital in Bhopal after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, three sons and one daughter to mourn his loss along with several thousands of commoners for whom he was a messiah.

Aqueel was laid to rest at Bade Bagh Cemetery in the old city where thousands of mourners participated in his Namaz-e-Janazah. Later they brushed shoulders with each other to lend a helping hand in carrying the coffin to the graveyard to bid a tearful goodbye to their beloved leader.

Meanwhile, last year Aqueel underwent heart surgery after blockages were found during a medical examination. This surgery took place at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Following his surgery, he decided not to contest in the elections, and his son Atif was nominated by the Congress party to run from Bhopal North. Despite his health challenges, Arif campaigned for his son from a jeep and wheelchair resulting in hands down victory of his son Atif.

Rich Political and Social Legacy

He has left behind a rich political and social legacy that will continue to guide generations to come. From 1990 to 2024, the entire politics of Bhopal and Old Bhopal revolved around Arif Aqueel. The BJP could never defeat him. His seat was such an impregnable fortress of the Congress, on which no wave could ever make an impact.

Arif Aqueel, was born on 14th January 1952 in Bhopal, started his political career as a student leader in 1972. He became the president of the Saifia College Students' Union in 1977. In the same year he was elected as the Vice President of Madhya Pradesh NSUI, (National Students Union of India).

He contested the assembly elections for the first time in 1990 and won. Then he defeated senior Congress leader and former minister Rasool Ahmed Siddiqui. He won his first MLA election as an independent MLA.

In 1993, he again contested the MLA election under the patronage of the Janata Dal; however, he was defeated by Ramesh Sharma of the BJP party by a narrow margin. In 1995 he was appointed a member of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board and the Bar Council, the same year he was elected chairman of the Nagrik Sahakari Bank.

In 1996, he again joined the Congress party and in 1998 he contested the MLA election and won the assembly election by defeating his old rival Ramesh Sharma of BJP. From 1998 to 2003, Arif Aqueel has served in several cabinet positions in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the tenure of Congress Party Chief Minister Digvijay Singh. He was nominated as Minister of Minority Welfare, Bhopal Gas Relief Minister, Minister of Backward and Backward Classes Department. He was also appointed as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Hajj Committee.

He again won the assembly election in 2003 as an MLA, and from February to June 2004 he served as the Secretary of the Assembly for the Congress and in 2007 he was nominated as the Vice President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

In 2008, he was again elected MLA in the 13th Vidhan Sabha; in 2012 he was the president of Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association and M. P. Divisional Cricket Association. In 2013, he was appointed a member of the Congress Election Committee for ticket distribution. In 2013, he was re-elected to the 14th Legislative Assembly by defeating former Union cabinet minister Arif Baig.

Meanwhile, politicians cutting across party line MP CM Mohan Yadav, former Congress CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, along with MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari and others have expressed their grief over his demise.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.