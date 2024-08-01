Indonesia announces major crackdown on smoking, cigarette sales

In a major crackdown on smoking, Indonesia on Wednesday banned cigarette sales to people under the age of 21

Thursday August 1, 2024 0:10 AM , ummid.com News Network

Jakarta: In a major crackdown on smoking, Indonesia on Wednesday banned cigarette sales to people under the age of 21 while announcing a new regulations to curb tobacco addiction.

The authorities in Indonesia have also banned cigarette advertisements on websites, apps, and social media platforms, according to local media reports.

The minimum age has been raised from 18 to 21, and the sale of individual tobacco products has been prohibited, except for cigars and electronic cigarettes, Anadolu Agency reported citing Jakarta Globe.

The new regulations signed by President Joko Widodo also require tobacco packaging to contain at least 20 cigarettes and limit sliced tobacco packaging to a maximum of 50 grams, as cigarette packs currently vary in content, including 12, 16, and 20 cigarettes, the daily added.

Under the new regulations, cigarettes will not be sold within 200 meters of educational institutions or children's play areas.

These rules are aimed at reducing smoking prevalence and prevent young people from taking up the habit.

The new regulation also bans conventional and electronic cigarette (e cigarette) sales on "commercial electronic applications" and social media sites, unless there is age verification, according to Reuters.

With 70 million smokers in a population of 270 million, Indonesia has one of the world’s highest smoking rates.

The country also struggles with a high level of underage smoking. A 2023 survey revealed that 7.4 percent of smokers are between the ages of 10 to 18, with 15-19 being the age group with the most of smokers, according to Tobacco Reporter.

[Representative image generated by AI.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.