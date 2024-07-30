Who is representing Egypt in Olympics 2024? Bill Gates' Muslim son in law

Paris: Three years after making headlines for marrying Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer, Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar is again in news, this time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The American citizen of Egyptian origin, Nayel Nassar is a professional equestrian and he is representing his country of origin in the Olympic Games 2024 underway in Paris.

Nayel Nassar’s first Olympic appearance was in Tokyo 2020 where he achieved 16th and 24th positions in the Egyptian Equestrian team and jumping individual competitions.

The Tokyo Olympics was delayed by Covid 19 and held in August 2021. About two months later, Nayel Nassar married Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer Gates in a Muslim ceremony.

Nayel Nasser’s Profile

As per Nayel Nasser’s profile on 2024 Olympic page, he is riding horse since he was 5 or 6 and was with his parents in Kuwait. He began jumping at the age of 9 or 10 when his parents bought him his first horse.



Besides participating in 2020 and 2024 Olympics, Nassar appeared in a number of world championships in team and also as individual. Lordan has been his horse in multiple events.

A graduate in Economics from Stanford University (USA), 33-year-old Nayel Nassar also plays basketball

Paris Olympics inaugurated on July 26 and to run till August 11, 2024 had a bad start when the French high speed rail network was sabotaged hours before the opening ceremony.

Then followed a huge wave of outrage after the opening ceremony because of the allegations that some shows were blasphemies and insulting to Christians.



