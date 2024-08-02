Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Counselling Starts, Register Here

Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Medical, Dental, Ayurved and Homoeopathy Counselling is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy courses

Friday August 2, 2024 10:48 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students who wish to participate in Gujarat NEET UG 2024 MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2024 from August 03, 2024.

Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling in Gujarat has started from today i.e. Saturday August 03, 2024. Last date of application is August 13, 2024, according to MED Guj NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule.

After online registration candidates should proceed for document verification and sumbission of photocopies of documents at Help Center from August 05 to 14, 2024.

PIN Purchase

Candidates participating in Gujarat medical admission counselling should note that they need to purchase PIN before proceeding for online reigstration.

For Online Registration, PIN can be purchased online (website: www.medadmgujarat.org) on payment of Rs. 1000/- (Non-refundable) + Rs.10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit) = Total Rs.11,000/- (Rupees eleven thousand only).

"It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure", ACPUGMEC said marking it as "Important Instruction for Online PIN Purchase". "Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee from August 03 to 13, 2024", the admission notification said.

NEET 2024 Counselling Gujarat - Registration Steps

Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in . Click on "Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission" on left sidebar of the home page. Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section onthe new Page. Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased. Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip. Verify Documents At Help Center.

Document Verification Schedule

Candidates should note that Documents Verification and Submission of photocopies at Help Center will be held from August 05 to 14, 2024 upto 04:30 pm.

Candidates participating in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS and other courses counselling should note that "PIN Purchase" is the first step of registration.

How to purchase PIN

PIN required for registration can be purchased through online payment of Rs. 1000/- from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org.

It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure.

Gujarat Medical Counselling Important Dates

Online Registration: August 03 to 13, 2024

Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee: August 03 to 13, 2024

Documents Verification and Submission photocopies of Documents at Help Center: August 05 to 14, 2024

Key points to remember

After online Registration, candidate has to take prior appointment for the Documents Verification and Submission of self-attested photocopies of Documents at Help Center.

Candidates, themselves can select the Date and Help Center for Documents verificationat the time of printing the Registration Slip.

Documents verification at Help center will remain closed on public holidays and Sundays.

For Local Quota

Candidates who want to apply in Local Quota Seats of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad orSurat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research (SMIMER), Surat.

A Candidate in addition to online registration, must obtain certificate that he/she is local student of Ahmedabad/Surat city from Dean of respective institute, for this candidate has to contact respective college.

For NRI Candidates only

After online application, they have to submit Demand draft of Rs. 10,000/-in favor of ‘ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar’as a process fee at the office of ACPUGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar Only.

For 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

For 15% All India quota seats of BAMS & BHMS courses in Self-financed colleges, students who have passed 12th Standard (Science Stream with B / AB Group) from anywhere in India from any examination board in India and after qualifying as per All India Rank in NEET UG 2024 and eligible as per Admission Rules of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of India and respective council can apply for the same.

