Live: Ismail Haniyeh laid to rest with full state honours

Friday August 2, 2024 8:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

Ismail Haniyeh Funeral Live Updates: Slain Chief of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has been laid to rest with full state honours in the presence of hundreds of thousands mourners in Doha, Qatar Friday August 02, 2024.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, his father and former Emir, and other members of the Qatar Royal family were present to pay their last respect to the slain leader who was also the former Prime Minister of the State of Palestine.

I never tweet personal feelings but it was an honor for me to participate in the historical funeral of the heroic leader of the Palestinian Resistance.I have never seen a funeral where everyone talked about steadfastness,resilience & revenge with one voice. #فلسطين_قضيتنا pic.twitter.com/OuRUXmQ97L — Muhammad Jalal (@MJalalAf) August 2, 2024

High level delegations from a number of countries including from Russia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and others along with the representatives of several NGOs and rights activists were present in Doha where the last rites of Ismail Haniyeh were held with full state honours.

Ismail Haniyeh’s family members, top Hamas leaders and a number of leaders from various Palestinian factions were also present for the slain leader’s last rites.

A Jewish delegation, wearing Palestinian scarves and keffiyehs, also participated in the funeral of Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh.

After the funeral prayers at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, the coffins of Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were taken to Lusail cemetery for burial.

Amir Sheikh @TamimBinHamad and Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, among other officials, are seen attending the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh in Doha. pic.twitter.com/lszJWcqD9h — Doha News (@dohanews) August 2, 2024

The Afghan and Turkish miltary personnels paid guard of honour and salute to the slain Hamas Chief before burial.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims around the world, including in Gaza and West Bank, offered Ismail Haniyeh's funeral prayers in absentia.

Turkey and Pakistan meanwhile have announced a day of mourning in honour of the Hamas leader.

Friday 01:00 PM: The funeral prayers of Ismail Haniyeh has been performed at Imam Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque, and his coffin is now on its way to Lusail Cemetery in Doha.

Hamas Political Bureau member Dr Basem Naim led the funeral prayers of Haniyeh and his bodyguard, both allegedly killed in Israeli airstrike in Tehran on July 31 .

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani along with a large number of people including, members of Qatar's Royal Family and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, attended the final funeral prayers.

Earlier, delgations from different countries paid their last respect to slain Hamas Chief Haniyeh, and expressed their grief while meeting with senior members of Hamas Political Bureau, including Dr Basem Naim.

#IsmailHaniyeh funeral led by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is underway in Doha. A large number of people including, members of Qatar's Royal Family and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, are attending the funeral. pic.twitter.com/Bz1cY4t9Uy — ummid.com (@ummid) August 2, 2024

In a show of unity, a senior delegation from Fatah is also participating Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral procession in Doha, including the movement’s number two, Mahmoud al-Aloul.

Representatives of different NGOs and rights activists are also in Doha to attend the slain Hamas Chief's funeral.

Friday 12:00 PM: The mortal remains of slain Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in Doha, Qatar by a special chartered plane.

The funeral of Ismail Haniyeh will be held after Friday prayers today in Doha at around 12:30 PM local time.

Former Hamas Chief Khaled Mashal and senior members of Hamas Political Bureau, including Dr Basem Naim, were at the Doha International airport to received Haniyeh’s dead body.

The mortal remains of slain Hamas Chief #IsmailHaniyeh has arrived in Doha, Qatar by a special chartered plane. #IsmailHaniyehFuneral will be held today after Friday prayers in Doha. pic.twitter.com/6apRmku9D2 — ummid.com (@ummid) August 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla has also arrived in Doha to attend the funeral of slain Hamas Chief.

A large number of Muslims are also coming from Turkey besides the Muslims from Qatar and the neighbouring countries to attend the funeral.

Friday 11:25 AM: Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar is gearing up for a huge crowd likely to turn up for the funeral of slain Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh Friday August 02, 2024.

The weekly afternoon prayers at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque every Friday is normally attended by larger than usual crowd.

However, authorities expect hundreds of thousands of people from Qatar as well as the neighbouring states to throng Doha’s largest mosque to attend the funeral prayer of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh which will be offered after the Friday Afternoon Prayers today.

Ismail Haniyeh Funeral in Iran

Earlier, hundreds of thousands attended the funeral of Ismail Haniyeh held in Tehran Thursday August 01, 2024.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei led the funeral prayers.

Ismail Haniyeh will be buried in Doha, Qatar after the final funeral prayers at Doha Central Mosque Friday August 02, 2024.

The funeral of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh is underway in Tehran, where Israel assassinated him yesterday. pic.twitter.com/e46j6W4LNh — Doha News (@dohanews) August 1, 2024

The funeral of Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on Friday is also likely to see representation by a number of countries including Russia, China and others besides local Muslims.

“Funeral prayers will be held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, Doha's largest mosque, after Friday prayers, with the burial carried out at a cemetery in Lusail”, Hamas said in a statement.

Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in a guided rocket attack on his residence in the outskirts of Iranian capital Tehran Wednesday July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a day before.

Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas has called Ismail Haniyeh’s brutal killing “assassination” and blamed Israel.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the incident. It had however in the past on several occasions vowed to eliminate Palestinian leadership.

Before his assassination Wednesday, Haniyeh had already lost a number of his family members, including his three sons and 14 grandchildren in Israeli raids.

