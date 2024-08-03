MHT CET 2024 Engineering FE Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra Engineering FE24 Final Merit List and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on August 08, 2024

Saturday August 3, 2024 10:48 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website fe2024.mahacet.org today i.e. Saturday August 03, 2024 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2024) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List will be released today whereas the FE 24 Final Merit List will be published on August 08, 2024.

Candidates should note that after the release of FE 24 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to reqeust correction and grievances if any from August 04 to 06, 2024.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 14 to 31, 2024

Document verification: July 15 to 31, 2024 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE Provisional Merit List: August 03, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 04 to 06, 2024

Display of the FE 24 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 08, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE24 CAP Round - I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Maharashtra Engineering BE and B Tech Provisional Merit List 2024 - Steps to Download

Click here to go to the official website: fe2024.mahacet.org . Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List (Maharashtra & All India) Status" in the Downloads section of the Home Page. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell Provisional Merit List FE 2024. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.

Maharashtra Engineering FE24 Final Merit List and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on August 08, 2024. Based on the seat matrix and vacant seats candidates will be able to submit options and choices.

Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from July 14, 2024. The last date of application and onlone registration was July 31, 2024.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2024) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.



[The featured image used here is AI generated.]

