MHT CET 2024 Engineering FE Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website fe2024.mahacet.org today i.e. Saturday August 03, 2024 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2024-25.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2024) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List will be released today whereas the FE 24 Final Merit List will be published on August 08, 2024.
Candidates should note that after the release of FE 24 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to reqeust correction and grievances if any from August 04 to 06, 2024.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell Provisional Merit List FE 2024. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
Maharashtra Engineering FE24 Final Merit List and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on August 08, 2024. Based on the seat matrix and vacant seats candidates will be able to submit options and choices.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from July 14, 2024. The last date of application and onlone registration was July 31, 2024.
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2024) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
