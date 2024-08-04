KEAM 2024 Trial Allotment Today: Key Update

As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2024 First Phase Engineering and Pharmacy Allotment (actual) will be published on Auguust 08, 2024

Sunday August 4, 2024 10:37 AM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2024 Trial Allotment: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to publish today i.e. Sunday August 04, 2024 the Trial Allotment of the students who appeared for KEAM 2024 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering and Pharmacy courses for the year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that the KEAM allotment result published today will be trial and released for testing and trial purpose.

Students should note that the CEE Kerala will release on August 08, 2024 the actual result or First Phase Allotment. Before the final allotment, the CE Kerala will release Provisional Allotment on August 07, 2024.

Candidates should also note that CEE Kerala will also publish today KEAM Final Category List. The office of CEE Kerala had published on Friday Provisional Category List.

Candidates participating in KEAM 2024 counselling for UG admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses should note that trial and provisional allotment to be published today and on Aug 07, 2024 are indicative. The Final Allotment of the Phase 1 KEAM Counselling will be published on August 08, 2024.

KEAM 2024 Trial Allotment - Steps to check

Candidates should note that once published, KEAM trial allotment will be available for download on the official website "cee.kerala.gov.in" through candidates portal.

Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the given link to go to KEAM 2024 Candidate Portal Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code. Click on the given link marked as "Trial Allotment" to check the seat allotment.

Candidates should note that the allotment result published today is mock and for trial. It is published so that students become familiar with allotment and admission procedure.

