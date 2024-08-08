‘Anti-Minority’ Waqf Bill 2024 referred to JPC

ummid logo
Thursday August 8, 2024 9:02 PM, ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha Thursday August 08, 2024, has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after protests by the Opposition parties that called it “anti-minority, divisive and unconstitutional”.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 introduced in the lower house of the Parliament by Minority Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, proposes to bring over 40 amendments to the existing Waqf Act 1995.

The key amendments including allowing a non-Muslim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and at least two non-Muslim members to be appointed by the State government to the Waqf Boards at the state level.

The Bill also proposes to change the status of the Waqf land under the centre and state possession, and gives sole power to district collectors for the purpose.

Opposing the proposal to include non-Muslims as CEO and members of the Waqf board, the opposition parties wondered whether Muslims can be members of governing boards of temples like the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

44 Amendments Proposed

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday also introduced the “Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024” to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.

While introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs, said the “colonial era” Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923 is required to be repealed as “it is outdated and inadequate for effective management of the Waqf properties in “Modern India”.

The proposed Waqf Bill introduced by the government during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament today and now referred to the Parliamentary Panel is being opposed by the Muslim organisations also.

 

