Modi govt introduces bill to repeal Mussalman Wakf Act 1923

The Narendra Modi NDA government Thursday August 08, 2024 introduced the“Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024” to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.

While introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs, said the “colonial era” Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923 is required to be repealed as “it is outdated and inadequate for effective management of the Waqf properties in “Modern India”.

“The Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923, a colonial-era legislation, has become outdated and inadequate for effective management of Waqf property in modern India.

“It is proposed to repeal the said Act to ensure uniformity, transparency, and accountability in administration and management of Waqf properties through the Waqf Act, 1995.

“This repeal will eliminate inconsistencies and ambiguities resulting from the continued existence of this redundant Act”, Kiren Rijiju said while tabling the bill in the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

Kiren Rijiju also tabled in the Lok Sabha today The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

A draft copy of The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was distributed to MPs a day before its introduction in the Parliament.

Rijiju introduced both the Bills in the house amidst protests by opposition parties.

The opposition parties MPs have asked the government to refer The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 to Select Committee of the Parliament for a review.

The government initially remained adamant. However, after a strong protests by the opposition MPs it finally agreed to refer the waqf bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) .

The Waqf Bill introduced by the government during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament is also being opposed by the Muslim organisations .

