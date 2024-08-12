Never seen any discrimination in 40 years of service: JNMC AMU Principal



Aligarh: Refuting the allegations made by BJP leader and Aligarh MP Satish Gautam, Prof (Dr) Veeena Maheshwari said she had never seen any discrimination at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) run under the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during her long tenure.

“I am here for the last 40 years and have not seen any discrimination”, Prof (Dr) Veeena Maheshwari, who is the Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) AMU, said.

Prof (Dr) Veeena Maheshwari was commenting on the allegations made by Aligarh MP Satish Gautam against India’s premium institution.

Gautam while demanding that Deen Dayal Hospital Aligarh should be developed on par with the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS Delhi) accused the JNMC AMU of discrimination against Hindus.

“Because majority of the doctors and staff at JNMC AMU are from a particular religion, Hindu patients are reluctant to visit the hospital. Hence, Deen Dayal Hospital should be equipped with AIIMS Delhi like medical facilities”, he said in the Parliament during the recently concluded Monsoon Session.

Prof. Maheshwari, Principal and Chief Medical Superintendent JNMC, while emphasizing that the college practices non-discriminatory treatment of all patients, regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender, said.

“In order to demand something for that hospital (Deen Dayal Hospital), it is unwarranted to level baseless allegations against the J.N. Medical College.”

Prof. Maheshwari highlighted that the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU provides healthcare to approximately 4,000 to 4,500 from various districts including Badaun, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Etah, and Kasganj very day.

She further elaborated that the JNMC operates under various government schemes such as Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and the National Health Mission (NHM), ensuring that patients from all sections of the society receive care without bias.

“The college’s commitment to impartial healthcare is also reflected in its staff appointments, which are made through government procedures, representing a wide spectrum of society”, she said recalling how PM Modi had described the Aligarh Muslim University as “Mini India”.

Stating that the JNMC played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the centers for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Covaxin trials, Prof. Maheshwari said:

“The college was the first to enrol 1,000 volunteers for the vaccine trial, a milestone that was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The efforts of the doctors and staff during the pandemic, where many put their lives at risk and more than 20 of them died, highlighted the college's dedication to public health and its unwavering commitment to serving the nation.”

She further said that the JNMC’s Trauma Centre, established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) announced in 2003, continues to provide specialized care at nominal costs, ensuring that healthcare is accessible to all.

“The college also stands as a vital healthcare provider in the Aligarh division, particularly during crises, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, where it acted as a Level-2 dedicated COVID hospital”, she said.

