UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling schedule out, details here

Online Registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will start on August 20, 2024. Choice Filling will start after the release of Merit List from August 24, 2024

Monday August 12, 2024 9:12 AM , ummid.com News Network

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has published on its official website upneet.gov.in the UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule for the year 2024-25 (NEET UG 2024 Counselling Date and Time).

Accordingly, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will start on August 20, 2024. Choice Filling will start on August 24, 2024 after the release of the UP NEET UG Merit List.

The last date of registration for UP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is August 24, 2024 up to 11:00 AM server time. The last date for choice filling and locking is Ausgust 29, 2024, candidates should note.

According to the MBBS and BDS Admission Schedule announced by the DGME Uttar Pradesh, 1st Round seat allotments result will be done on August 30, 2024.

"Results of UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will be released on August 30, 2024", DGME UP said.

Students will be required to download allotment letter and report at their Medical/Dental colleges from August 31 to September 05, 2024.

UP NEET UG Merit List and Choice Filling

Choice filling will be done after the release of UP MBBS and BDS Merit List, candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List. Date and schedule of choice filling is from August 24 to 29, 2024.

Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG 2024 First Merit List should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 31 to September 05, 2024.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: August 20, 2024

Last date to apply: August 24, 2024

Choice Filling/Locking: August 24 to 29, 2024

UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: August 30, 2024

UP NEET UG Round 2 start date: Will be announced later

UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: Will be announced later

Candidates who are registering for Uttar Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling should note that the first round seat allotment will be published on the official website on August 30, 2024.

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2024 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

