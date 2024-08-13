2024 likely to be warmest year on record: US Agency

The year 2024 has a 77% chance of being the warmest year on record, news agency AFP reported citing a US environmental body Monday.

Tuesday August 13, 2024 12:13 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

1 of 5 hottest years on record

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), whose historical data goes back 175 years, 2024 will definitely be one of the five hottest years on record.

Citing the monthly report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, AFP reported that last month was the hottest July on record, making it the 14th straight record-breaking month.

The July calculation by NOAA contradicted the EU’s Copernicus climate monitor, which — using a different dataset — calculated last month’s average temperature as being slightly lower than July 2023.

However, both agencies agree on the alarming trend of record-breaking heat, with the past year seeing month after month of new highs.

Heat wave deaths

Citing another study, AFP reported that Europe recorded nearly 50,00 deaths due to heat wave last year.

The study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health estimated that 47,690 died in connection with heat during the world's warmest year and Europe's second-warmest year on record.

The 2022 summer was the hottest recorded in Europe, when the region had registered more than 60,000 deaths attributed to heat wave.

Among the countries, Italy had reported 18,010 deaths, Spain 11,324 and Germany had seen a total of 8,173 heat related deaths in summer 2022.

